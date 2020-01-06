Flames' Milan Lucic: Strikes on power play

Lucic deposited a power-play goal and served up three hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Lucic scored the first goal for the Flames. He's got two points and seven hits in his last three games. For the season, the 31-year-old is at 10 points, 53 shots on goal, 112 hits and 36 PIM. Expect the winger to remain mostly in a bottom-six role with second-unit power-play duties.