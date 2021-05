Lucic notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Lucic collected the secondary helper on Michael Stone's goal by making a pass to Glenn Gawdin, who earned his first career point on the play. The 32-year-old Lucic has 21 points in 52 games, representing his largest output since 2017-18, when he put up 34 points in 82 contests. In 2020-21, the winger has added 135 hits, 67 shots, 44 PIM and a minus-8 rating.