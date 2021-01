Lucic scored a goal and dished out a team-high five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lucic got his first goal of the year in the second period. Depth scoring has been almost non-existent for the Flames to start 2020-21, as Lucic has just two points through five games. The 32-year-old winger has added 10 hits, six PIM and five shots on goal from a fourth-line role.