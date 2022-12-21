Lucic scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

After going over nine months between tallies, Lucic has scored in back-to-back games. He has three points in those contests, as he also helped out on a Nazem Kadri tally Tuesday. Lucic has found himself on the Flames' second line for now, and the increased role is helping his productivity. He has eight points, 29 shots on net, 18 PIM, 64 hits and a minus-3 rating in 30 outings this season.