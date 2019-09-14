Flames' Milan Lucic: Working into practice

Lucic (lower body) is participating in Saturday's training-camp practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lucic was dealing with this lower-body injury in April, and it doesn't appear he has any lingering issues, as he took part in drills on a line with Derek Ryan (undisclosed) and Austin Czarnik. The real test of his health, however, will come when Lucic is able to suit up for a preseason game, with the first one coming Monday versus the Canucks.