Flames' Milan Lucic: Working into practice
Lucic (lower body) is participating in Saturday's training-camp practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lucic was dealing with this lower-body injury in April, and it doesn't appear he has any lingering issues, as he took part in drills on a line with Derek Ryan (undisclosed) and Austin Czarnik. The real test of his health, however, will come when Lucic is able to suit up for a preseason game, with the first one coming Monday versus the Canucks.
