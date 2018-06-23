Flames' Milos Roman: Adds depth to Calgary system in Round 4
Roman was drafted 122nd overall by the Flames at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Roman would have been a candidate to go a bit higher in the draft had a serious ankle injury not wrecked the majority of his 2017-18 season. He ended up being limited to 39 games (10 goals, 32 points) for WHL Vancouver before returning for the playoffs. A long-time member of the Slovakian junior team, Roman can fill a variety of roles for a hockey club. He's a bit miscast in a scoring role, but he works hard down low and can create space for his line mates. He has the chance to develop into a useful third-liner that can fill a top-six role in a pinch.
