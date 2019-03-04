Flames' Milos Roman: Having productive WHL campaign
Roman scored twice and added two assists in WHL Vancouver's 5-4 win over Kamloops on Sunday.
A true power-play specialist, 17 of Roman's 27 tallies this season have come with the man advantage. While the Slovakian is a tad undersized at 5-foot-11, he's very hard to knock off the puck and has a quality shot. The 2018 fourth-round selection makes for some nice depth in the Calgary system.
