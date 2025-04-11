Now Playing

Frost (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frost is currently stuck in a 23-game goal drought during which he recorded seven helpers, 39 shots and 24 hits while averaging 16:58 of ice time. Despite having been limited to just 9:40 of ice time versus the Ducks on Wednesday, the 25-year-old center will remain in a third-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.

