Frost scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Frost cashed in at the net front on a pass from Matvei Gridin in the third period. Through three games this season, Frost has a goal, eight shots, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. He's functioning as the Flames' top-line center, but he probably wouldn't see much more than middle-six usage on the vast majority of other NHL teams. The role makes him a viable depth option in deep fantasy formats, but don't expect much more than the 43 points he produced in all 82 games last year.