Frost (undisclosed) didn't finish Wednesday's game versus the Ducks after a hit in the third period, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frost took a beating in this contest, with his second unplanned trip to the locker room being enough to end his game. No update was available after the contest, leaving Frost questionable to play Friday versus the Wild. If he can't suit up, Dryden Hunt will likely enter the Flames' lineup for what amounts to a must-win game.