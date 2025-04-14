Frost notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Frost has three helpers over his last four contests. He set up Yegor Sharangovich on the game-winning goal at 1:30 of the third period. This was Frost's first even-strength point since March 4 -- his previous five assists, over a span of 12 games, were all on the power play. The center is now at 36 points, 139 shots on net, 68 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 79 appearances between the Flames and the Flyers this season.