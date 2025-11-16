Frost logged two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Frost picked up his first multi-point effort of the year. His first assist was the 100th of his career. The 26-year-old center is up to three goals, seven helpers, 32 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 20 appearances. He's seeing time primarily in a top-six role this season, along with a spot on the power play, so he should be capable of sustaining his current pace on offense.