Frost has been working as the team's No. 1 center to begin training camp, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reported Saturday.

Frost had a decent season offensively in 2025-26, as he put up 22 goals and 43 points over 82 appearances, which marked the first time he played in every regular-season game during his career. The 27-year-old managed just 15:30 of ice time per game last year, but if he stays in the top-line center role, that number will certainly increase. While Frost could be an interesting flier in deeper formats, he shouldn't be expected to provide high-end value on what is expected to be one the NHL's weaker teams.