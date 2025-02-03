Frost scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Frost's second game as a Flame was better than his first. He opened the scoring Sunday and continues to see middle-six minutes and power-play time. Frost is now at 12 goals, 26 points, 94 shots on net, 37 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 51 appearances between the Flames and the Flyers this season. He had eight points over 14 contests in January prior to the trade, so if he can settle in quickly with his new team, he's worth a look in fantasy.