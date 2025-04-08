Frost notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
The Flames' second goal was initially credited to Frost, but it was later switched to Jonathan Huberdeau. The helper still allowed Frost to end a five-game point drought, but he's now gone 22 contests without a goal despite steady middle-six minutes in his time with the Flames. The 25-year-old center has 34 points, 134 shots on net, 63 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 76 appearances between the Flames and the Flyers in 2024-25.
