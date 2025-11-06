Frost scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Frost provided a quick opening goal, burying a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau just 56 seconds into the game. The 26-year-old Frost is still looking for his first multi-point effort of the year, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings. For the season, he's produced three goals, five assists, 25 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 15 contests in a middle-six role.