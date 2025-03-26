Frost logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Frost has a helper in each of the last two games. Three of his four assists over 12 outings in March have come on the power play, but he hasn't scored since Feb. 8 against the Kraken. The 25-year-old center hasn't stepped up in a larger role during the absence of Mikael Backlund (upper body). Frost is at 32 points (11 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-14 rating over 69 contests between the Flames and the Flyers this season.