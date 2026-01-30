Frost scored a goal, took two shots on goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Frost's fantasy appeal won't be very high in most formats due to his bottom-six role, but he's been making the most of his opportunities of late after scoring in two of his last three games. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and six points over 13 appearances in January, so while he might have some upside in deep formats, he has limited upside in standard leagues due to his role in the lineup.