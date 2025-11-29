Frost scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Frost scored the go-ahead goal 55 seconds into the second period. The 26-year-old hasn't assembled a point streak in November, but he has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The goal Friday was also his first power-play point of the month. For the season, the center is at six goals, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 14 PIM, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances.