Frost notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Frost avoided an injury absence after leaving Wednesday's game versus the Ducks in the third period. This was his second helper in three games, but he has just seven assists over 21 outings since the start of March. The 25-year-old center is up to 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists), 139 shots on net, 65 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 78 appearances between the Flames and Flyers this season.