Frost scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Frost got the Flames on the board with a goal at 13:06 of the third period, but they didn't have a second straight comeback effort. The 26-year-old center also went 12-for-14 on faceoffs. He's seeing second-line usage early in the second, though the Flames' middle-six trios are interchangeable, with Frost's line getting better offensive assignments while Mikael Backlund handles a shutdown role. Frost has added four shots, two PIM, one hit and one blocked shot over two contests this season.