Frost sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators, and head coach Ryan Huska did not have an update on the center's status after the game, Flames TV host Brendan Parker reports.

Frost was on the receiving end of a big hit from Ottawa's Tyler Kleven in the middle frame. Frost managed a couple of shifts after briefly going to the locker room following the hit, but he ultimately couldn't finish the game. Since there was no update on the 27-year-old's status, he can be considered day-to-day for now. Calgary will continue its five-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.