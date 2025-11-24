Frost scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Frost has collected two goals and three helpers over his last five games while seeing top-line minutes at even strength. The 26-year-old center tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. For the season, he's up to five goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 24 appearances. Frost probably won't score like a typical top-line player, but he should be consistent enough to warrant a look in deeper fantasy formats.