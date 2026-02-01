Frost had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday. Frost had five shots.

Frost has scored a goal in two straight games and three of the past four. Two of the snipes, including the one Saturday, have come with the man advantage. Frost had as many shots Saturday as he put up in his previous seven games. Obviously, we'd like to see him shoot more -- he has 95 shots in 54 games, and he's converted 12 times (15 assists).