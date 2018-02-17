Klimchuk was recalled from AHL Stockton on Saturday.

It's always exciting when a franchise decides to promote a highly touted prospect. Klimchuk was nabbed by Calgary 28th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, and he patiently awaited his call-up to the big stage as a member of the AHL's Heat, where he crafted 35 goals, 44 assists and a plus-14 rating 169 contests. Marek Hrivik (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, hence the call-up for Klimchuk, who may get a chance to draw into Saturday's home game against the Panthers.