Flames' Morgan Klimchuk: Earns qualifying offer
Klimchuk was tendered by the Flames on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
Klimchuk has appeared in just one NHL game, but posted 38 goals and 83 points at the AHL level over the last two seasons. The 5-foot-11 winger will have to fight for a spot on the NHL squad next season, but will likely float back and forth from the AHL.
