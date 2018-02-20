Flames' Morgan Klimchuk: Sent back to AHL
Klimchuk was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Klimchuk saw just 7:25 of ice time in his NHL debut Monday, recording a hit but nothing else of note in the box score. The 2013 first-round pick finally appears to be putting things together at the AHL level, racking up 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) over 44 games this season. If the 22-year-old continues to produce for the Heat, he could be in Calgary's camp next year in a battle for a roster spot.
