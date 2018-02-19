Flames' Morgan Klimchuk: Set to make debut
Klimchuk is in line to make his NHL debut Monday against the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
The expectation is that Ryan Lomberg will be the odd man out to allow Klimchuk to show what he can do with the Flames. The 22-year-old has impressed in the AHL this season, tallying 13 goals and 14 assists in 44 games before getting the call.
