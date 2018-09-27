Klimchuk was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.

Calgary's 2013 first-round (28th overall) pick being placed on waivers might seem like a devastating setback in the eyes of a casual hockey fan, but it's likely not all doom-and-gloom for Klimchuk. Assuming the prospect clears waivers, he'll be assigned to AHL Stockton, where he'll be able to develop at his own pace and assume a substantial amount of playing time. The Saskatchewan native has recorded 83 points (38 goals, 45 assists) over 128 games for the Heat over the past two seasons combined.

More News
Our Latest Stories