Flames' Morgan Klimchuk: Waived in procedural move
Klimchuk was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.
Calgary's 2013 first-round (28th overall) pick being placed on waivers might seem like a devastating setback in the eyes of a casual hockey fan, but it's likely not all doom-and-gloom for Klimchuk. Assuming the prospect clears waivers, he'll be assigned to AHL Stockton, where he'll be able to develop at his own pace and assume a substantial amount of playing time. The Saskatchewan native has recorded 83 points (38 goals, 45 assists) over 128 games for the Heat over the past two seasons combined.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...