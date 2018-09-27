Klimchuk was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.

Calgary's 2013 first-round (28th overall) pick being placed on waivers might seem like a devastating setback in the eyes of a casual hockey fan, but it's likely not all doom-and-gloom for Klimchuk. Assuming the prospect clears waivers, he'll be assigned to AHL Stockton, where he'll be able to develop at his own pace and assume a substantial amount of playing time. The Saskatchewan native has recorded 83 points (38 goals, 45 assists) over 128 games for the Heat over the past two seasons combined.