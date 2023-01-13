Kadri notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kadri has three goals and four helpers over his last seven games, getting on the scoresheet in all but one of them. He set up Walker Duehr's first NHL tally in the second period Thursday. Kadri has seen his scoring pace drop a bit in 2022-23, but he's still put up a strong 33 points (14 on the power play) with 138 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-5 rating through 43 contests.