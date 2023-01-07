Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Kadri's goal came in the third period and effectively ended the Islanders' comeback hopes. The Flames' league-selected All-Star representative has two goals and two helpers over his last four contests. The 32-year-old center is up to 15 tallies, 30 points, 127 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-3 rating through 40 outings overall while steadily working on the second line.
