Kadri scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kadri tallied in the second period and then helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the third. This was Kadri's second multi-point effort in a row, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games (four goals, five helpers). The center has 22 points, 89 shots, 22 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 29 contests overall. While he's playing on the second line, Kadri has been among the Flames' most consistent players since the start of November.