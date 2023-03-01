Kadri provided an assist and added five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kadri has picked up a helper in four straight games. He set up Jonathan Huberdeau's third-period tally in Tuesday contest, which gave the Flames a brief 3-2 lead. Kadri hasn't been able to replicate his 87-point campaign from last year, but he's done alright with 21 goals, 24 helpers, 207 shots on net, 69 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 61 outings this season. He should challenge for the third 60-point season of his career.