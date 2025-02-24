Kadri scored a power-play goal on six shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Kadri reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth year in a row when he scored in the first period. He also had a hand in Joel Hanley's third-period game-winner. Kadri has three goals and five assists during his six-game point streak spanning all of February. The 34-year-old center is up to 42 points (15 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 38 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 56 appearances. He could push for a 30-goal, 60-point campaign if he stays healthy.