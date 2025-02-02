Kadri scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Kadri's goal at 8:34 of the third period spoiled Cam Talbot's shutout bid. With three goals and three assists over his last six outings, Kadri continues to provide solid offense in a top-line role. The 34-year-old center had Joel Farabee on his wing Saturday following Thursday's trade with the Flyers -- the Flames' line combinations could be in flux for a bit as they work to get Farabee and Morgan Frost in the right spots. Kadri is up to 18 goals, 35 points (11 on the power play), 167 shots on net, 57 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 51 appearances.