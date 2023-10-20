Watch Now:

Kadri notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Kadri set up Adam Ruzicka's game-winning tally in the third period. The helper was Kadri's first point in four outings this season, as the 33-year-old center has gotten off to a slow start. He's added seven shots on net and a minus-3 rating, but there's little chance he loses his grip on a second-line gig. Kadri worked with Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube on the second line Thursday, though head coach Ryan Huska has yet to settle on many steady line combinations.

