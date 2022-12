Kadri had two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kadri helped out on a power-play goal by Elias Lindholm and an even-strength tally from Dillon Dube in the third period. This was Kadri's second multi-point effort of the month, and he's up to three goals and six assists through 10 games in December. The center has 24 points (12 on the power play), 105 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-7 rating in 32 outings overall.