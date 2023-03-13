Kadri logged two assists, five shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Kadri set up both of the Flames' second-period tallies. The center continues to search for goals, as he's amassed eight helpers over 11 games since his last lamp-lighter. He's taken 37 shots during the slump, so it's likely just a case of bad luck. For the season, the 32-year-old has 21 goals, 49 points, 225 shots, 79 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 67 appearances.