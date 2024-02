Kadri logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kadri has six helpers over his last four games as he continues to serve as a strong playmaker. The 33-year-old center is up to 44 points, 167 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances this season. Kadri's top-six and power-play roles are safe, and his production lately makes him a must-play in most fantasy formats.