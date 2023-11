Kadri notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kadri has shaken off his rough October with a five-game point streak, consisting of two goals and five assists. The 33-year-old has added 19 shots on net in that span. The center is up to eight points, 42 shots, nine hits and nine PIM through 13 contests, though he's also sporting a minus-10 rating thanks to the Flames' slow start to the season.