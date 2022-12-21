Kadri scored twice, went plus-3 and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Kadri took over in the last 10 minutes of the contest, scoring the game-winner and an insurance marker as the Flames ran away with it. This was his second multi-goal game of the season, and he's up to five tallies and six helpers through 11 outings in December. The center has 13 goals, 26 points, 107 shots, 40 hits and a minus-4 rating through 33 appearances in his first year with Calgary.