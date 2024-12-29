Kadri produced three assists, including one on the power play, and fired seven shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Kadri was involved in all of the Flames' goals in this win. It was his first multi-point effort in December -- he has five goals and five helpers over 10 outings this month. The center is up to 25 points, 117 shots on net, 30 PIM, 25 hits and a minus-14 rating through 35 appearances this season. Kadri's recent consistency has made him a reliable player for fantasy managers.