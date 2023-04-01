Kadri logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kadri has two goals and an assist over his last four outings despite playing mainly in a third-line role in that span. The center set up a Troy Stecher tally in the second period. Kadri is up to 23 goals, 29 helpers, 249 shots on net, 91 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 76 appearances.