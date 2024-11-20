Kadri notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Kadri has a helper in consecutive games and four points over his last seven outings. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 12 versus the Flyers. The veteran center now has five goals, five assists, three power-play points, 60 shots on net, 12 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 19 appearances. Kadri continues to see top-six minutes, but he's lagging behind the scoring pace that saw him earn 75 points in 82 outings in 2023-24.