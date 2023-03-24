Kadri scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Vegas.
Kadri cut Calgary's deficit to 3-2 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. The goal is Kadri's first since Feb. 18, a span of 17 games. Overall, it's been a disappointing year in Calgary for Kadri after he posted 87 points in 71 games last season with Colorado. The 32-year-old center has 21 goals and 28 assists in 72 games this year.
