Kadri notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Kadri helped out on Andrew Mangiapane's second goal of the game. The assist ended a seven-game dry spell for Kadri, who has gone quiet after a positive start to his Flames career. The 32-year-old center is up to eight goals, eight assists, 75 shots, 26 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 24 contests, primarily working in a second-line role.