Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of assists in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

One of Kadri's helpers also came on the power play. This was his second three-point effort of the season, and he's emerged from a slump with four points in his last two contests. The 32-year-old center is up to nine goals, 10 helpers, 10 power-play points, 77 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating in 25 games overall.