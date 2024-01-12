Kadri notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kadri reached the 20-assist mark for the year when he set up a Rasmus Andersson tally in the first period. During his five-game point streak, Kadri has three goals and four assists. The center is up to 33 points, 133 shots on net, 28 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 42 appearances this season. He's a solid fantasy option when he's regularly contributing offense, as his hard-nosed style has taken a step back in 2023-24.