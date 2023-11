Kadri scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Kadri scored the fifth goal in a row for the Flames to finish off their impressive comeback. This was his first goal in five games, though he has three assists in that span. The 33-year-old center is up to 13 points, 57 shots on net, 17 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 20 contests, but he's enjoyed a much strong November, earning all but two of his points this month.