Kadri scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Kadri put the Flames up 2-0 in the second period after the Blue Jackets failed to clear their zone. This was Kadri's second straight game with a goal, and he's earned six tallies and five helpers over his last 12 outings. The center is up to 19 goals, 37 points, 161 shots on net, 52 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 48 contests overall.